An Indian court Wednesday sentenced Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik to life imprisonment in a terror funding case, the country’s media reported.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had sought the death penalty for the Kashmiri separatist and chief of the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), but the court awarded him two life imprisonments.
Indian court orders Yasin Malik life in prison
