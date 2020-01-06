Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan announced his retirement from cricket

Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan announced his retirement from professional cricket with immediate effect.

Irfan Pathan played professional cricket for 16 years.

He made his international debut in 2003.

Irfan Pathan wasn’t featuring in an international fixture since 2012, but he played domestic cricket until February 2019.

Irfan Pathan Announces Retirement From All Forms Of Cricket“I am announcing retirement from all forms of cricket, have been fortunate to share the dressing room with greats of the game like Ganguly, Dravid, and Laxman”, Irfan Pathan said.

He says that he calls time on his career.

“I would like to thank my family for providing much-needed support. would like to thank my fans. They have always hoped for my comeback. Their support has kept me going”, said Pathan.

Irfan was an important member of the Indian squad as he won 2007 ICC World Twenty20.

It included a match-winning three-for in the final against Pakistan.

By the late 2000s, his career at the top was all but over.

However, he was given another opportunity in the ODIs due to his strong performances in the Indian domestic circuit.

But, he could not extend his career for India beyond that.

Pathan played his last T20I for India in Oct 2012.