India has been exposed before world: Fakhar Imam

Chairman Kashmir Committee Syed Fakhar Imam has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has presented Kashmir issue effectively before the world.

Talking to a TV Chanel, he said the Prime Minister, during his meeting with US President Donald Trump, had discussed main issues of the region including Kashmir and Afghanistan.

The Chairman said India is doing propaganda that Pakistan has been an epicenter of terrorists but after August 5, the true face of India has been exposed before the world.