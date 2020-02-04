India beat pakistan semi fainal

India were 126 for none after 29 overs in the high-stakes ICC Under-19 World Cup semi-final against Pakistan on Tuesday.

The defending champions are chasing a meagre target of 173 runs set by Pakistan.

Openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Divyaansh Saxena held their ground against Pakistani bowlers, whose efforts to restrict runs went in vain owning to a small target.

The Pakistani side were also unable to pick any wickets.

The match is being played at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom in South Africa.

Earlier, Pakistan were bundled out for 172 runs after just 43 overs as they fell before an atrocious Indian bowling attack.

The loss of skipper Rohail Nazir (62), who fell to Tilak Varma in the 42nd over, took away the team’s remaining resistance and Tahir Hussain (2) and Aamir Ali (1) walked back soon after.

Nazir, Haider Ali (56) and Mohammad Haris (21) were the only batsmen to score double digits.

The green shirts had gotten off to a shaky start as Mohammad Huraira returned to the pavilion after posting just four runs on the board. He was caught at fine leg by Saxena on Sushant Mishra’s ball.

The second wicket fell in the ninth over when Fahad Munir departed for naught. He was caught at point Atharva Ankolekar on Ravi Bishnoi’s ball.

Haider Ali (R) is congratulated by captain Rohail Nazir after scoring a half-century.Opener Ali and skipper Nazir put up some resistance and built up a 50-plus runs partnership. But it came to an end after Ali fell to Yashasvi Jaiswal in the 26th over.

Nazir stood his ground, despite his teammates’ inability to hold their own and scored a half-century.

Ali was replaced by Qasim Akram (9), who was run-out in the 31st over after a mix-up. Haris was caught at deep square by Divyaansh Saxena — his second catch in the match.

Earlier, Pakistan won the toss and decided to bat first.

To date, India’s highest score in the tournament so far is 297 while Pakistan’s highest tally has been 294.

In a video message shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board on Twitter, captain of the T20 team, Babar Azam encouraged the young players saying that the players should not be anxious, “it is a high-pressure game and they should play within their strengths”.