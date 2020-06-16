IHC to hear plea challenging plot allotment to PM’s principal secretary,other bureaucrats

A petition has been filed in the Islamabad High Court challenging the out of turn plot allotments allocated to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Principal Secretary Azam Khan and nine other bureaucrats.

The petition has been filed by former cabinet secretary Abu Ahmed Akif through his counsel Barrister Zafarullah Khan in the IHC.

The petitioner has contended that Azam Khan, bureaucrats from aviation division, planning division and petroleum division, and former secretary information Shafqat Jalil have been allotted plots.

The petitioner has claimed that the allotment is not only illegal but also has been done without any reason. It added that the plot allocated in Islamabad’s Sector D-12 was created and no objections were raised against the changes made in the layout plan.

The former cabinet secretary has alleged that plots have been allotted to benefit the bureaucrats.

IHC’s Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani is expected to hear the petition today.