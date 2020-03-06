IHC dismisses petitions against Aurat March as being ‘non-maintainable

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday dismissed two petitions against Aurat March.

A two-judge bench, under the stewardship of Chief Justice Athar Minallah, dismissed the petitions as being non-maintainable.

The bench had reserved its verdict on the petitions after hearing arguments by the petitioners’ lawyers earlier today.

Over the course of the hearing, Justice Minallah came down hard on the petitioners who had no answers to his basic questions. He also remarked that there is a need for introspection on the subject rather than vilifying it as a whole.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah said that the demands of the women organising and taking part in the ‘Aurat March’ have been the same as the demands set out by Islam since its inception.

He said that the first person to come into the fold of Islam after Prophet Muhammad (SAWW) was a woman too.

He continued that the women held a press conference on the subject to clear the air on the matter and detailed their demands, he asked the petitioners if they heard their explanation of the slogans and the meaning behind the march?

The petitioners remained blank on the inquiry and told the court that they had not seen the press conference being mentioned by the court.