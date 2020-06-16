IHC declares appointment of Ali Awan as chairman LGC null and void

Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday declared appointment of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Ali Nawaz Awan as chairman of Local Government Commission (LGC) null and void.

The reserved judgement was pronounced by Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani of the IHC.

The court has ordered concerned authorities to design rules for the appointment of the chairman LGC within six months.

Earlier this year, the federal government had formed Local Government Commission for Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

The interior ministry had issued a notification for the formation of a Local Government Commission following the approval of the federal cabinet.

The commission was formed under the Islamabad Capital Territory Local Government Act 2015 and it wouldprepare plans for the local government of Islamabad.

It must be noted that the constitution of forms Local Government Commission came after a growing dispute between the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) and the Capital Development Authority (CDA)

