IHC bars ECP from taking action against PM Imran

Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday barred Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) from taking action against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

During hearing a plea regarding violation of ECP code of conduct, the counsel of the election commission apprised the court that plaintiffs violated KP Local Government Act 2013.

Read more: Will fight against the no-confidence motion vigorously, Hasaan Khawar

IHC directed ECP to not disqualify or impose fine on anyone till next hearing; however, if any violation of the code of conduct is reported, the commission can issue notices.

The court adjourned the hearing till April 6 and sought arguments in the next hearing.

PM Imran and Asad Umar, in their petition had argued that public office holders can now run election campaign after new legislation.

Asad Umar had argued that the election commission does not have the authority to interpret the law.