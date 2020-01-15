ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2020 to start from Friday

The International Cricket Council (ICC) Under-19 World Cup 2020 will start from Friday.

16 teams are taking part in the tournament which are divided into four groups.

Pakistan is placed in group C along with Scotland, Zimbabwe and Bangladesh. Pakistani team is in South Africa to take part in the tournament.

The final of the tournament will be played on 9th of next month.

Groupings:

Group A: India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, JapanGroup B: Australia, England, West Indies, NigeriaGroup C: Pakistan, Bangladesh, Zimbabwe, ScotlandGroup D: Afghanistan, South Africa, UAE, Canada