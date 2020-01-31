Pakistani actress Hira Mani’s adorable family photos are winning hearts on social media.

Hira’s husband Salman Sheikh, commonly known as Mani, shared the sweet photo on Instagram and wrote, “Photo studio jaa kay Family Pic khichwanay ka riwaaj abb khatam houta jaa reha hai…(The tradition of getting a family picture at Photo studio is ending because mobile camera has made everyone a profession photographer).”

In the photo, Hira Mani, Salman and their sons donning casual outfits, could be seen smiling to the camera.

Later, Hira shared some dazzling photos with sons on the photo-video sharing platform and captioned it, “Happy Friday”, tagging her elder son Muzammil.

Hira Mani and Salman share two sons, 11-year-old Muzammil and 7-year-old Ibrahim.