High Court holds recommendation to suspend Islamabad Mayor

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday barred the federal government till February 21 from taking any action against Islamabad Mayor Sheikh Ansar Aziz.

The Local Government Commission has filed a petition against Sheikh Ansar Aziz seeking suspension of Islamabad Mayor Sheikh Ansar Aziz for allegedly a number of charges.

The court has issued notices to interior secretary, Ali Nawaz, and the secretary of the Local Government Commission.

Mr Aziz’s lawyer argued in the courtroom that the reference of suspension of his client as the mayor of the capital was unconstitutional.

The court was also pleaded to restrain Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Affairs MNA Ali Nawaz Awan from working as the Islamabad mayor.

The petition further maintained that the chairman of the Local Government Commission should be unbiased, whereas Mr Ali Nawaz was biased.