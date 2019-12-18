HEC Extends Application Date for 50,000 Scholarships Under Program

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has extended the last date for submission of applications under the Prime Minister’s Undergraduate Scholarship Programme to December 24, 2019.

The students of the third, fourth, and fifth year of undergraduate degree programs have been encouraged to apply.

This is the largest ever undergraduate scholarship initiative of Pakistan seeking to award 50,000 scholarships per year to undergraduate students from low-income families.

Under the program, scholarships will be awarded to low-income students enrolled in four and five-year undergraduate programs.

Students from low-income families studying in undergraduate programs in public sector universities are eligible to apply.

Selection will be based on need-cum-merit, i.e., on the basis of the student’s GPA and family income (below a maximum threshold).

The scholarship covers tuition fees and stipend.

Fifty percent of the scholarships will be awarded to female students, while students with special needs as well as those from remote and disadvantaged areas are also encouraged to apply.