Harry, Meghan will have to share stories of their royal life at future events

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had signed a new deal recently with public speaking agents.

And while it was understood that the couple will share their thoughts on a myriad of social issues, it looks like they might be expected to spill “steaming cups of royal tea” as well.

Editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine, Ingrid Seward said that the two will have to speak up about some of the stories about their royal lives as well or they wouldn’t be able to justify their speaking fee.

Talking to The Mirror, she said: “No one wants to pay to hear them sounding off about gender equality and the environment. Harry and Meghan will really have to up their ante, and they will absolutely have to tell some stories about the Royal Family.”

Last week, Meghan and Prince signed an engagement speaking deal with agency Harry Walker Agency – which also works with high-profile personalities like Barack and Michelle Obama, Hillary and Bill Clinton, and Oprah Winfrey.

As reported by Page Six, Harry Walker agency specializes in commanding $1 million fees for their in-demand clients.

According to a source quoted by Town & County, the highly sought after couple will hold conversations that will “relate to topics that are important in their lives—and in the world.”