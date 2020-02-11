Hamza Shahbaz’s bail plea rejected in money laundering case

Lahore High Court (LHC) has rejected Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz’s bail in money laundering case.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Syed Muzahir Ali Akbar Naqvi and Justice Sardar Ahmed Naeem heard the case pertaining the rejection of bail plea of Hamza Shahbaz Sharif.

Justice Syed Muzahir Ali Akbar Naqvi addressing to Hamza Shahbaz Sharif counsel said that” you could not satisfy the court regarding the source of income adding that if we accept all your arguments then the money laundering laws will be eradicated. ”

To which Hamza’s counsel said that the money laundering laws will be applicable when there is a crime. On which the court said “when you(counsel) started the argument you narrated the family history of your client? according to which your clients father remained chief minister Punjab for thrice asking that is it not a matter?.

Later, the court rejected Hamza Shahbaz bail petition in the money laundering case.