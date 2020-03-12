Hammad Azhar named as Young Global Leader from Asia

In recognition of his services in the field of politics, the World Economic Forum (WEF) on Wednesday named Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar as one of its Young Global Leaders from South Asia.

According to the details, WEF included Hammad Azhar’s name in the list of the world’s most promising leaders under the age of 40 for the year 2020.

He has been selected for being Pakistan’s youngest state minister and for his services in the field of politics.

In a tweet, Hammad Azhar said that he was honoured for being selected as a Young Global Leader by the WEF.



Honoured to have been selected as a Young Global Leader 2020 by World Economic Forum ⁦⁦@wef⁩ ⁦@YGLvoices⁩ https://t.co/LenhoCwPxG

— Hammad Azhar (@Hammad_Azhar) March 11, 2020

