Hajj Applications 2020 to be collected from today

All the designated branches of banks will start receiving Hajj applications from today.

According to the spokesperson of Ministry of Religious Affairs, the applications will be received by the banks till 6th of next month.

In order to facilitate the intending pilgrims to deposit application forms along with dues for Hajj 2020, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has directed 13 authorized banks to keep all their designated branches open from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday (ie 29-02-2020 and 01-03-2020) throughout the country.