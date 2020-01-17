Hafeez announces his retirement from international cricket

Pakistan’s experienced cricketer Mohammad Hafeez wants to play the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup after which he is planning to retire from international cricket.

While interacting with reporters on the sidelines of a training camp in Lahore, Hafeez revealed his future plans with the Pakistan team after getting a call back for T20Is against Bangladesh on January 24, 25 and 26.

“For me, ICC T20 World Cup is the main target. I want to play the mega event after which I am planning to exit from international cricket. It is my plan, let’s see how it goes on,” Hafeez said.

The veteran of 55 Tests, 218 ODIs and 89 T20Is is happy to be back in the national side against Bangladesh. “It is yet another opportunity for me, especially before the T20 World Cup. I am looking forward to giving my hundred percent and contribute worthy for my team,” he said.

Bangladesh’s tour to Pakistan

Hafeez thinks that international cricket has completely returned to Pakistan and more teams are taking interest in touring the country. “I am happy to see Bangladesh coming. The continuity of international cricket in the country is helping PCB to bring more foreign teams,” he said.

The 39-year-old is happy to play in front of home crowd when Pakistan takes on Lahore in the first T20I on January 24 at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore. “Playing in front of home crowd is a different feeling. I hope people in numbers will come to the stadium for making this event successful,” he concluded.