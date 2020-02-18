Guterres lauds Pakistan’s role for peace around the world

Antonio Guterres, United Nations Secretary-General, has hailed Pakistan’s peacekeeping contributions under the banner of the UN around the world.

Meanwhile, in a tweet, the Secretary General said Pakistan is amongst the top contributors to the UN peacekeeping missions.

Pakistan is among the top contributors to @UNPeacekeeping.It was inspiring to meet some of the brave women and men who are #ServingForPeace around the world. Thank you for your service and sacrifice!https://t.co/ybi2GACkDe pic.twitter.com/r0VQNV1hkD

— António Guterres (@antonioguterres) February 17, 2020

The UN chief said Pakistani troops have excellent contribution in UN peace keeping missions, which cannot be forgotten.

Antonio Guterres also urged the international community to come forward and recognize Pakistan’s efforts for regional peace and stability.

In his address, Director General, Military Operations, Major General Nauman Zakaria said Pakistan has sent over 200,000 troops for 46 missions in 28 different countries during the last 60 years.

He said UN peacekeeping missions have added value to Pakistani troops and built their strong image abroad.

