Govt’s responsibility to decide about Pakistani students in China: CJ Athar Minallah

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Athar Minallah on Friday remarked that it is the government’s responsibility to decide about Pakistani students who are trapped in Wuhan as the ‘situation is serious’.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah passed the remarks while hearing a petition filed by the parents of the Pakistani students stuck in Chinese city of Wuhan due to coronavirus outbreak.

During the hearing, the parents told the court that there was a “clear difference” in the stance of the government and the students trapped in China.

“The government is not giving us any answers,” said the parents.

After hearing the parents, IHC CJ remarked that the government should satisfy the parents on the measures they have taken.

“This is a serious situation and the government of Pakistan needs to make a decision on this,” added IHC CJ Athar Minallah.

Earlier in the hearing, an official of the health ministry informed the court that they have set up a committee to provide assistance to the parents.

“Do not tell me about the committee, why is Government of Pakistan irresponsible,” remarked IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah to the health official’s response. He added that all the work cannot be done by the director general of the foreign ministry.

Justice MInallah told the officials present in the court that parents were constantly complaining that the government was not listening to their concerns.

“It is not the responsibility of the foreign ministry to resolve the problem, it is the Federal Cabinet’s responsibility,” remarked the judge.