Govt’s economic team working hard to facilitate investors: PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan says reforms process usually takes time with different hurdles, but the government is determined to introduce reforms in the country on sustainable basis.

Talking to a delegation of prominent business personalities in Karachi, he said the government’s economic team has been working hard to facilitate investment.

About his recent visit to Davos, the Prime Minister said different representatives of the world’s leading companies evinced interest to invest in Pakistan.

He assured the delegation that ministers are always available for the resolution of their issues and he himself is supervising the process.

The delegation expressed its full confidence in the economic reforms and lauded the prime minister and his economic team for reduction in the current account deficit.