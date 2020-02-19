Govt’s actions against hoarders to bring stability to prices of essential commodities: Firdous

Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan says Prime Minister Imran Khan’s actions against hoarders will bring stability to the prices of essential commodities.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday, she said hoarding is enemy of transparent economy and exploitation of people, and hence cannot be allowed.

The Special Assistant said the Prime Minister has sought proposals from the provincial governments to reduce prices of wheat.

She said people of Pakistan had to bear the burden of the previous governments’ decisions regarding electricity and gas.

She said the Prime Minister has directed for preparation of a roadmap of reducing prices of petrol, diesel and gas. She said our basic aim is to provide relief to people and redress their grievances.

This is a practical step to save the national economy from losses of billions of rupees. She said smuggling of edible items causes increase in prices and problems for people.

بجلی اور گیس کے حوالے سے ماضی کی حکومتوں کے فیصلوں کے بوجھ پاکستان کے عوام نے اپنی کندھوں پر اٹھائے۔وزیراعظم نے پٹرول، ڈیزل اور گیس کی قیمتوں میں کمی کا روڈ میپ تشکیل دینے کی ہدایت کی ہے۔عوام کے دکھوں کا مداوا اور ان کیلئے ریلیف کی فراہمی ہمارا بنیادی نصب العین ہے۔

