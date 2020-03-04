Govt working hard to reduce inflation: Nadeem Afzal Chan

Spokesperson to the Prime Minister, Nadeem Afzal Chan has said that the government is working hectically to reduce inflation and people would soon hear good news in this connection.

In an interview, he said a detailed discussion was held about electricity tariff and its production and consumption in the federal cabinet meeting.

Nadeem Afzal Chan said the Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif should come back to the country as he is not ill, but he has adopted self-exile.

Replying to a question, he said National Accountability Bureau is an independent institution and working without any political interference.