Govt withdraws Islamabad mayor’s suspension notification

The federal government decided to withdraw the 90-day suspension notification of Islamabad Mayor Sheikh Ansar on Friday.

Last month, Aziz was suspended “with immediate effect for a period of ninety (90) days for fair conduct of inquiry under section 96, sub-section (1) of Islamabad Capital Territory Local Government Act, 2015 (X of 2015)”, read the notification issued by the interior ministry.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani of Islamabad High Court (IHC) disposed of the petition against the mayor’s suspension and also dismissed the contempt of court petition filed against the home secretary and secretary local government commission.

The court also summoned concerned parties on June 9 to argue their case regarding the appointment of the prime minister’s special assistant Ali Nawaz.

Earlier this year, a reference had been filed against Aziz — who is affiliated with opposition party PML-N — in which it was alleged that he was abusing his powers, using the mayor’s staff for personal use, and operating official vehicles that were reportedly beyond his entitlement.

The reference was filed by Humayun Akhtar, a member of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and the acting Chief Metropolitan Officer (CMO). A local government commission led by PTI lawmaker Ali Nawaz Awan had recommended Aziz be suspended during the course of an ensuing investigation.

MNA Awan is also the Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan on CDA Affairs. The matter appeared to be a political tug of war between the PTI and the PML-N.

Mayor Aziz, however, had challenged the reference in a petition to the Islamabad High Court, claiming the accusations against him were politically motivated. He had informed the court that despite a legal delegation of power to the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI), many of the functions had not been transferred by the CDA and the chief commissioner office to the MCI.

Aziz had also alleged that the ruling PTI had paralysed union councils in Islamabad and that MNA Awan had brought up challenges for the mayor soon after being appointed the head of the commission that filed the reference against him.