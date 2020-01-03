Govt tabled Army Act amendment bill in National Assembly

The federal government has tabled Army Act amendment bill in the National Assembly (NA) which will pave the way for an extension to the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), on Friday.

Defence Minister Pervez Khattak has submitted the Army Act Amendment Bill 2020 in the Upper House besides tabling two other amended laws for Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Act 2020 and Pakistan Navy Act 2020.

The assembly has also approved a resolution for postponing the question hour and adjourned the session till Saturday (tomorrow). Later, the three draft bills have been forwarded to the NA Standing Committee for Defence.

A meeting of the NA’s Standing Committee for Defence has been summoned at 2:30 pm today where the bill will be presented before the legislators for its approval.

The government had earlier decided to table a draft bill for amendment in the Constitution and the Army Act to pave the way for a three-year extension in Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s tenure in Wednesday’s session of the National Assembly (NA).

However, the decision to this effect came after a meeting of a parliamentary committee on the legislation today.

Defence Minister Pervez Khattak presided over the meeting that decided to present the Army Services Act Amendment Bill in the lower house of Parliament. The bill will be referred to the relevant standing committee for discussion.

The decision to table the bill came in the wake of successful talks between the government and the opposition on the issue.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) assured the government of its unconditional support to the bill, whereas the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has cautioned the government against rushing the bill through Parliament in utter disregard for the democratic process.