Govt ’s focused approach and carefulness control coronavirus: Fawad Chaudhry

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday took to Twitter saying that the government was employing extreme caution dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

Fawad Chaudhry said that the World Health Organisation (WHO) at the helm of healthcare affairs of the world has taken note of and praised Pakistan’s efforts to battle the deadly virus.

Fawad Chaudhry said that it was due to the government’s vigilance and focused approach and carefulness in tackling the pandemic that they have remained successful thus far in controlling the virus to an extent.

He ended the tweet saying that Allah will willingly help us get through these trying times.

حکومت کی کرونا وائرس پر پالیسی شروع دن سے انتہائ محتاط لیکن موثر رد عمل کی رہی ہے، اس پالیسی کے نتائج عالمی سطح پر ورلڈ ہیلتھ آرگنائزیشن سمیت تمام اداروں نے تسلیم کئے ہیں، یہی وجہ ہے کہ ہم محدود وسائل کے باوجود اس وباء کا کامیابی سے مقابلہ کر رہے ہیں ، خدا مدد کرے گا انشااللہ

— Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) March 15, 2020

Yesterday, Advising the nation to follow safety instructions issued by the government, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said that there is no need to panic about the novel Coronavirus.

