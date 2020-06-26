Govt raises petrol price by nearly Rs26 due to global ‘rising oil prices’

The government on Friday increased the prices of all petroleum products by up to nearly Rs26 to share the impact of rising international prices with the consumers.

The price of petrol (motor spirit) has been raised by a whopping Rs25.58 to Rs100.10 per litre from the existing Rs74.52, an increase of 25.6 per cent, according to a Finance Division press release.

The price of high-speed diesel (HSD) has been hiked to Rs101.46 per litre from the current price of Rs80.15, an increase of Rs21.31.

The new price of kerosene oil (SKO) will be Rs59.06, a rise of Rs23.50 over the existing Rs35.56.

Meanwhile, the price of light diesel oil (LDO) has been pushed up by Rs17.84 to Rs55.98 from the current Rs38.14.

The decision to revise the prices of petroleum products upwards was taken “in view of the rising oil prices trend in the global market”, the brief statement issued by the Finance Division said.

The new prices are effective from June 26 (today).