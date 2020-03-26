Govt permits Islamabad to Gilgit & Skardu domestic flight operation from today

The government has decided to permit domestic flight operation to and from Islamabad International airport for Gilgit and Skardu from today till 2nd of next month.

Suspension of all domestic flight operation to and from all other airports will remain effective.

On, other hand Prime Minister Imran Khan said that “Gilgit-Baltistan is facing fuel shortage and yesterday, supply from the port was stopped due to the lockdown in Karachi and we had to take necessary steps in this regard.”

He added there was no precedence in the world of such a lockdown.

“The federal government can not do this alone; we have to have a national response to fight the epidemic,” the premier said.