Govt establishes quarantine center in Multan for pilgrims

The government has established the largest quarantine center at Multan Industrial Estate to keep pilgrims returning from Iran in isolation for a certain period.

In a statement, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said this quarantine center consists of three thousand rooms. He said 1247 pilgrims, who returned from Iran, have been shifted to this quarantine, and every pilgrim is kept in a separate room.

The Foreign Minister said a 50-bed hospital has also been set up to provide health facilities at the quarantine center in Multan.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the government is taking all possible measures to contain spread of Coronavirus.

He said people should implement the instructions being given by the government and take preventive measures so that this difficult situation could be dealt with successfully.

Read more: CM Buzdar approves 900-bed hospital, estimated Rs8bn in funds

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar approved the hospital to be constructed at Expo Centre Lahore. The funds will be released to the provincial health department and the Pakistan Disaster Management Authority