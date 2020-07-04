Govt decides to appoint Javed Ghani as new FBR chief

In a major development, the Federal government on Saturday removed Nausheen Javed from the post of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) chairperson.

As per details, the government removed Nausheen Javed as FBR chief and decided to appoint Javed Ghani in her place.

The federal cabinet had on Friday approved the appointment of Javed Ghani as an FBR chairman through the circulation summary.

It is pertinent to mention here that Nausheen Javed was appointed as FBR chief in April after former chief Shabbar Zaidi had gone on leave for an indefinite period citing health issues.

The federal cabinet had approved the appointment of Nausheen Javed through the circulation summary.