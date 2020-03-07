Governor Sindh Ismail to inaugurate the development projects in Karachi: Firdous Awan

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Firdous Ashiq Awan has said Governor Sindh Imran Ismail will inaugurate the development projects in Karachi, today.

In her tweet, Firdous Ashiq Awan said, the visit of the premier has been cancelled due to inclement weather. Prime Minister wants to see Karachi among world’s modern cities.

وزیراعظم عمران خان کا کراچی کا آج کا دورہ موسم کی خرابی کے باعث منسوخ کردیاگیا ہے۔ وزیراعظم کی نمائندگی کرتے ہوئے گورنر سندھ ان منصوبوں کا افتتاح کریں گے۔ کراچی پاکستان کا معاشی مرکز ہے،اسے دنیا کے جدید شہروں کی صف میں لانا وزیراعظم کا وژن ہے۔@ImranKhanPTI

— Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) March 7, 2020

The inaugural ceremony will be held at the Governor House Sindh as per schedule, which will be attended by the Governor and other dignitaries.

Inaugural of Sakhi Hassan Flyover, 5-Star Flyover and KDA Flyover will be done today, the projects have been completed under the umbrella of Karachi package.

The projects of Rehabilitation of Nishtar Road and Rehabilitation of Manghopir road would also be inaugurated.