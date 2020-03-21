Government, opposition on one page to combat coronavirus outbreak

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser says government has decided to establish a parliamentary committee on Coronavirus with representation from both opposition and government.

Talking to various opposition leaders on telephone, he said the committee will present proposals and review government’s measures to overcome the global pandemic.

Asad Qaiser said all political forces are on the same page in the fight against Covid-19.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has contacted PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, JUI-F leader Maulana Asad Mehmood, and PML-N leaders, Rana Tanvir Hussain and Khawaja Muhammad Asif.

According to sources that two-thirds of the members of the committee will be from the National Assembly, while the rest will be from Senate.

The decision to form the committee was taken during a meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and NA Speaker Qaiser on Thursday.

While talking to the PPP chairman, Qaiser said that all had to fight the pandemic together and send a message to the nation that the entire political leadership of the country was united at this critical juncture.

Bilawal Bhutto, while extending his party’s support to the cause, said that the epidemic and the resulting health crisis needed to be tackled together.

Read more: Govt establishes quarantine center in Multan for pilgrims

The government has established the largest quarantine center at Multan Industrial Estate to keep pilgrims returning from Iran in isolation for a certain period.

In a statement, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said this quarantine center consists of three thousand rooms. He said 1247 pilgrims, who returned from Iran, have been shifted to this quarantine, and every pilgrim is kept in a separate room.

