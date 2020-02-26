Government is now focusing on socio-economic growth, Says PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan says after achieving economic stabilization, the government is now focusing on socio-economic growth.

He was talking to a delegation of foreign investors which called on him in Islamabad. The delegation was led by Matthew Vogel, Head of Strategist FIM Partners.

The Prime Minister said on the economic front, Pakistan has now been acknowledged by the international investment community as an attractive destination for business and long-term investment.

He said that Pakistan is a land of unlimited opportunities with significant youth bulge, and offers ideal opportunities in various sectors.

Govt is now focusing on socio-economic growth: PM ImranHe was talking to a delegation of foreign investors which called on him in Islamabad. The delegation was led by Matthew Vogel, Head of Strategist FIM Partners. @ImranKhanPTI #ForeignInvestors #MatthewVogel #FIMPartners pic.twitter.com/kvNeXdgchp

— SUCH TV (@Suchtvnews) February 26, 2020

The members of the delegation expressed keen interest in long term fiscal investment in Pakistan.

They appreciated the investor-friendly policies of the government that have enhanced the confidence of foreign investors for investing in diverse sectors of Pakistan’s economy.

Meanwhile, presiding over a meeting in Islamabad about cotton production and its challenges, the Prime Minister has said Pakistan is an agricultural country and the promotion of research in this sector is the need of hour.

He said the revival of cotton will benefit the growers and textile sector, which in turn will bring in economic improvement in the country.

The meeting decided to give autonomy to the Pakistan Central Cotton Committee through its restructuring and effective private sector representation.

It also approved the strategy to control the insecticides which hurt the cotton crop.

The meeting gave its nod to a mechanism for fast and easy approval of seed varieties and approved essential measures regarding the Cotton Season 2020.