At least two Rangers personnel and one civilian lost their lives when a blast took place near a security forces vehicle in Sindh’s Ghotki on Friday, according to DSP Hafiz Qadir.
DSP Qadir said that Rangers personnel were buying meat in the market that a loud blast took place.
He said that the bodies and wounded were shifted to District Hospital Ghotki.
Ghotki blast: Two Rangers personnel, one civilian martyred
