Gen Soleimani was brave, prudent not in battlefields but in politics: Iranian Supreme Leader

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Syed Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday that the Martyred General Soleimani was a brave in the battlefield and prudent man in the area of politics.

General Soleimani was a man using logic in his actions, he was prudent not in the battlefields but in the area of politics, the Leader said in a meeting with thousands of people from Qom Province, southwest Tehran.

Some are brave but are not wise and prudent enough like Gen Soleimani to show their braveness, the Leader added to his remarks.

Lieutenant General Soleimani and the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) – known as the Hash al-Shaabi – Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars were targeted and assassinated by the US forces on January 3.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, reacting to Gen Soleimani’s martyrdom, stressed on January 4 that Iran reserves the right to take revenge by proportionate military action, and will do it.

Iran fired missiles Wednesday at Iraqi bases used by the US military, officials in Washington and Tehran said, in the first act of the Islamic republic’s promised revenge for the US assassination of a top Iranian general.

