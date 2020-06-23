Gen Bajwa meets Chinese Army delegation, lauds Beijing’s support in COVID-19 fight

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday lauded Beijing’s assistance to Pakistan for tackling the coronavirus, during a meeting with a delegation of the Chinese Army, the military’s media wing said.

The Inter-Services Public Relations, in a statement, said: “A ten-member People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Medical Team led by Chief of ICU Department, PLA General Hospital, Maj Gen Doctor Zhou Feihu, called on Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa.”

A ten member People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Medical Team led by Major General Doctor Zhou Feihu, Chief of ICU Department, PLA General Hospital, called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, COAS, today. During the interaction, matters related to COVID containment and Pakistan’s… (1/3) pic.twitter.com/1wB1jNsjkL

— DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) June 23, 2020

During the interaction, matters related to COVID-19 containment, and Pakistan’s “comprehensive” response against the pandemic were discussed.

“[Gen Bajwa] expressed gratitude for China’s support related to immediate medical supplies and assistance, especially the visit by Chinese medical experts to help Pakistan fight the pandemic,” the statement read.

The army chief, during the meeting, said that while the world is still racing to find a cure against COVID-19, “multinational support and global cooperation is vital to boost national efforts to manage the disease and also its economic impact”.

..comprehensive response against COVID-19 were discussed. COAS expressed gratitude for China’s support related to immediate medical supplies & other assistance especially the visit by Chinese medical experts to help Pakistan fight the pandemic. COAS said that while world… (2/3) pic.twitter.com/g0d48IJhSN

— DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) June 23, 2020

According to the statement, the visiting dignitaries “reassured China’s continued support for Pakistan at all forums”.

