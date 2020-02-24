At least four persons were killed when a gas exploded after catching fire in a godown near Western Bypass in Quetta.
According to sources, four persons lost their lives, who were working in a warehouse in Quetta.
Police and rescue teams reached the spot and bodies to nearby medical facility. Rescue sources said that identity of the deceased is not yet known.
Gas explosion in Quetta kills 4
