Gas explosion in Quetta kills 4

February 24, 2020

At least four persons were killed when a gas exploded after catching fire in a godown near Western Bypass in Quetta.
According to sources, four persons lost their lives, who were working in a warehouse in Quetta.
Police and rescue teams reached the spot and bodies to nearby medical facility. Rescue sources said that identity of the deceased is not yet known.