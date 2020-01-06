Funeral prayer for martyred commanders offered in Tehran

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei led the ritual ‘prayer for the deceased’ in the funeral of Lt. Gen. Soleimani in Tehran on Monday.

A massive funeral procession is currently underway in Tehran, where millions of Iranians are mourning for the martyred commander of IRGC Quds Force Lt. Gen. Qasem Soleimani and his companions, including the deputy head of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who were assassinated in a US terrorist assault in Baghdad on Friday.

A group of foreign ambassadors to Iran along with high-ranking officials of Iran and Resistance movement had participated in the event.