Free education to martyred policemen’s children in KP

In an encouraging development, Mardan police department has signed an agreement with Concept Schools Systems, with the latter agreeing to impart free education to children of martyrs.

Under the agreement, Concept Schools System will bear all the academic expenses of the children of martyrs of Mardan police.

Moreover, children of serving police officers will be able to study at Concept School’s Mardan campus by paying half of the expenses.

District Police Officer (DPO) Mardan, Sajjad Khan, and Concept School Mardan’s principal, Amad Akbar, signed the contract at an event attended by students, teachers and other police officials.

DPO Mardan lauded the management of Concept Schools for initiating such program and said:

Mardan police had rendered innumerable sacrifices while fighting against terrorism. It is the collective responsibility of society to serve the heirs of the martyrs.

Regarding difficulties faced by the families of martyred police officials, the Mardan police chief said:

Mardan police department has set up an exclusive hospital, vocational training center, and several other facilities for the families of martyrs. Mardan police will remain committed to fulfilling the needs of its martyrs.