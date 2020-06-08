Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi tests positive for coronavirus

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Monday.

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb revealed that former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has tested positive for coronavirus and quarantined himself at his home.

Last week, Minister of State for Narcotics Control Shehryar Afridi announced that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

The minister took to the microblogging website Twitter and said that he had gone into self-isolation after testing positive for coronavirus.

Read also: Shah Zain Bugti and his four guards tested positive for COVID-19

Nawabzada Shah Zain Bugti, grandson of the late Nawab Akbar Khan Bugti, and his four guards tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Saturday.

According to sources, Shah Zain Bugti quarantined himself at his home after developing symptoms of the virus.

