Former Pakistan coach Grant apologizes Younis Khan on knife-related statement

Former Pakistan batting coach Grant Flower has apologized ex-cricketer Younis Khan on his statement.

According to sources, Flower sent a message to Younis regarding his statement that he held a knife to his throat after disliking advice related to his batting.

“Didn’t know that the question asked in the interview would be lifted so much. I respect Younis and Pakistan,” said Flower.

It must be noted that former Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur also confirmed a heated moment between them in Brisbane in 2016.

Former Zimbabwean cricketer served as batting coach of Pakistan men’s team from 2014-19. He is currently the batting coach of Sri Lanka men’s team.