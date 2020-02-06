Former MNA Jamshed Dasti arrested in Multan

Former Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Jamshed Dasti was arrested on Thursday for his alleged involvement in the oil tanker robbery case.

Dasti was arrested from the city’s Cantt area while he was trying to reach the high court to seek bail in the oil tanker robbery case.

The ex-MNA is a suspect in an alleged oil tank robbery that took place in December 2019. A case has been registered against Dasti for being involved in robbing an oil tanker and kidnapping the drivers and helpers of the tanker.

According to a local report, Chowk Police registered a case against the former lawmaker under sections 395, 365, 170 and 171 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

The report said police sources had disclosed that an oil tanker on its way from Dera Ghazi Khan to Multan was stopped near Muzaffargarh on the night of December 24.

The tanker was allegedly stopped by a police van. Four men in elite force uniforms came out of the van and forcibly took the tanker’s driver and his helper to an undisclosed location. There, they beat the two men up and transferred oil worth millions into another tanker.

The tanker’s driver and his helper were detained for two days by the men before being released. The oil tanker’s owner informed police about the case after which an elite forces official was arrested.

During the course of interrogation, the official revealed that Dasti and his men were also involved in the robbery. Hence, police nominated Dasti and his men in the FIR.

