Former cricketer tests positive for COVID-19

Former Scotland cricketer Majid Haq has tested positive for novel coronavirus, the off-spinner confirmed on Twitter.

The 37-year-old wrote that he is recovering from the novel coronavirus and thanked everyone who is in touch with him and supporting him.

“Looking forward to potentially getting back home today after testing positive with Coronavirus. Staff at the RAH in Paisley have been good to me & thank you to everyone who has sent me messages of support. Insha Allah the Panther will be back to full health soon,” he tweeted.

Haq played 54 ODIs and 24 T20Is and took 60 and 28 wickets respectively for Scotland from 2006-2015.