Former cricketer Shahid Afrid tested positive for coronavirus

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has been tested positive for widely-spread COVID-19, the cricketer confirmed himself.

Boom Boom took to Twitter and wrote that he has not been feeling well since Thursday and the body has been hurting badly.

“I’ve been feeling unwell since Thursday; my body had been aching badly. I’ve been tested and unfortunately, I’m COVID positive. Need prayers for a speedy recovery, InshaAllah,” Afridi tweeted.

It must be noted that Afridi is the second recognizable cricketer after Taufeeq Umar who has been tested positive.

COVID-19 pandemic has affected almost all countries around the world. It has taken plenty of lives and put the whole world in a lockdown situation.