Foreign investors call on PM Imran Khan

A delegation of foreign investors called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and expressed interests in long-term investment plans.

The meeting was also attended by finance adviser, governor of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and commerce adviser.

The delegation members have praised investment-friendly policies adopted by the present government and expressed their willingness to engage in long-term investment plans. The delegation added that Pakistan has increased confidence of foreign investors through its effective policies and they are expecting major opportunities in the country.

They said that the country has grabbed major achievement to attract foreign investment by establishing the platform of Digital Pakistan initiative.

PM Imran Khan said Pakistan has been put on path of economic and social development after getting stability as compared to the challenging environment following fiscal deficit prevailed in the last year.

He said the country succeeded to gain the confidence of global investors and it is now been considered as an attractive place for long-term investments. The premier said Pakistan improved its ranking up to 28 points in the World Bank (WB) report.

He added Pakistan is the land of unlimited opportunities especially for the youth, whereas, the federal government launched a biggest-ever project for providing employment to the young generation under Kamyab Jawan programme.

He was of the view that Hunarmand Pakistan programme will also assist the government to alleviate poverty. PM Khan said the government has expanded its poverty-alleviation Ehsaas programme to provide relief to the unprivileged segments of the society.

The premier has also ensured provision of maximum assistance and facilities to the foreign investors in the country.