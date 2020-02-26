Foreign cricketers have fallen in love with local cuisine

Foreign cricketers in Pakistan participating in the fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) have fallen in love with local cuisine.

As teams took a break from cricket action for two days, the players stepped out of their hotel rooms to enjoy a variety of food in different cities.

Karachi Kings players including skipper Imad Wasim, Babar Azam, Chadwick Walton and Umaid Asif, visited famous BBQ restaurant in Karachi to enjoy some authentic BBQ in the town, before facing Multan Sultans on Friday on their home ground.

Meanwhile, in Multan, the Peshawar Zalmi players enjoyed some delightful traditional food at a team dinner hosted by owner Javed Afridi.

The Zalmi players were treated to dum pukht and penda. Penda is a special dish that is famous in Bannu and Waziristan while dum pukht is a traditional Afghani dish.

According to a Zalmi team official, the foreign members of the squad including the captain Darren Sammy, Carlos Brathwaite and Liam Livingstone praised the traditional northern Pakistan food.

Not to be left behind were Islamabad United players who also enjoyed an evening in the capital as they travelled to a famous restaurant near Saidpur.

Following dinner, the players also enjoyed some traditional desi ice cream, kulfi.

A video shared on Islamabad United showed players chanting “we love this Kulfi” while enjoying the post-dinner dessert.

PSL action resumes on Wednesday with Multan Sultans taking on Peshawar Zalmi at the Multan Cricket Stadium.