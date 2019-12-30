Fog affects flight operations at Islamabad airport

The flight operations at Islamabad International Airport affected due to heavy fog in adjoining areas of the airport, reported on Monday.

According to a PIA spokesman, the flight schedule was affected due to heavy fog and the flights schedule was affected due to low visibility.

The spokesman asked the passengers to register their numbers with the authorities in ticket booking section so that they could be informed regarding any delays.On the other hand, the thick fog has badly affected the flow of road traffic in several cities of Punjab.

The Motorway section from Sher Shah Interchang to Sukkur (M5) has been closed as visibility was very low, said Motorway Police spokesperson.

Similarly, Motorway section from Peshawar to Swabi (M1) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has also been closed due to dense fog.

According to the Pakistan Metrological Department, Dense fog is likely to prevail in Islamabad, most plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh while in few districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during morning and night hours on Monday.

Cold and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country while very cold in upper areas, said the MET office in its forecast.