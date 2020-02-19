FM Qureshi reaffirms Pakistan’s steadfast support for Afghan peace process

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has reaffirmed Pakistan’s steadfast support for the Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace and reconciliation process.

Foreign Minister was talking to United Nations Secretary General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Tadamichi Yamamoto in Islamabad.

The Foreign Minister said that Pakistan’s vision of economic prosperity and connectivity cannot be realized without a peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan.

He also reiterated the commitment for safe and dignified repatriation of Afghan refugees to their homeland.

The Special Representative lauded Pakistan for hosting millions of Afghan refugees for over 40 years.