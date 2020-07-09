FM Qureshi denies death rumours

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has rubbished reports of his death after rumours of the politician passing away emerged following a Wikipedia edit that said he had died.

Reports of his death were propagated by the Indian lobby on social media after it was discovered that his profile at Wikipedia had been edited to say he had died.

The foreign minister said the false news had caused distress among his family and friends.

“I am fine by the Grace of Allah and recovering from COVID-19.”

Qureshi had announced he had tested positive for coronavirus and had gone into isolation.

“This afternoon I felt a slight fever and immediately quarantined myself at home. I have now tested positive for COVID-19,” the foreign minister had said in a Twitter post.

“By the grace of Allah, I feel strong and energetic. I will continue to carry on my duties from home. Please keep me in your prayers,” he added.