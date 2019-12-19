FM Qurashi urges UNSC to play role in averting Indian threats to regional stability

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has urged the UN Security Council to play its rightful role in averting any threats to peace and security in the region as well as bringing an immediate end to the suffering of the Kashmiri people under occupation.

In a series of letters to UN Secretary General and President of General Assembly, he has consistently updated them on the grave situation in Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

The Foreign Minister in his letters conveyed Pakistan’s serious concerns over India’s illegal and unilateral actions in IOJ&K and the resultant humanitarian situation as well as steps on the ground posing serious risks to peace and security.

In his latest letter dated 12 December 2019,he apprised the UN Security Council and Secretary General on Indian actions that continue to escalate tensions in an already tense environment in South Asia.

The Indian actions include its leadership’s bellicose rhetoric, issuance of new ‘political maps’, unprecedented LoC ceasefire violations, deployment and testing of missiles of various ranges and capabilities, and attempts to change the demographic structure of occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

The Foreign Minister said the bellicose rhetoric emanating from Indian leadership is further vitiating the atmosphere, threatening inter alia to review their nuclear doctrine, establish “physical jurisdiction” over Azad Jammu & Kashmir and “dismember” Pakistan.

He said to prevent possible escalation, Pakistan has proposed strengthening of UNMOGIP’s presence in the region.

The Minister said a reinforced UNMOGIP could serve as an important tool in the hands of the Security Council for maintenance of peace and security in the region.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the Security Council must play a proactive role in peaceful resolution of this long-standing dispute on the Council’s agenda.