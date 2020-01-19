Flour prices will start reducing by tomorrow: Bakhtiar

Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Khusro Bakhtiar on Sunday claimed that wheat flour prices will start reducing across the country by tomorrow.

Addressing a press conference in the federal capital, Khusro Bakhtiar said that the government has taken effective measures to overcome the flour crisis prevailing across the country.

Wheat production reduced by 1,200,000 tons due to bad weather condition, the minister said and added that 40,000 tons of wheat was being smuggled at the Chaman border.

He said that the government has decided to import wheat to overcome the prevailing flour cries. The minister assured that the government will overcome the artificial wheat crisis with 3-4 days.

Bakhtiar said that the government has fixed the price of the wheat 1365 rupees per 40 kg and it has set purchase target of 2.7 million ton wheat next year.

Khusro Bakhtiyar said that Sindh province is witnessing shortage of flour due to its own policies and failure in timely procuring the consignment provided by Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation (PASSCO).

He said 9,000 tons wheat has been sent to Karachi yesterday and government is ready to provide additional flour up to one hundred thousand tons to the Sindh.

The minister said additional four to five thousand tons wheat will be supplied to Khyber Pakhunkhwa. He said that there is no shortage of wheat in Punjab as it has adequate reserve of wheat.

Speaking on the occasion, Khusro Bakhtiar underscored the need of a new agricultural policy to meet the challenges of food security. He said that it is the time for a new economic charter.

Earlier in the day, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Firdous Ashiq Awan, had said some elements have continued negative propaganda regarding flour prices and supplies.

Firdous Ashiq Awan, while addressing a press conference in Sialkot today, had said she had been given the task to deal with the matter related to the artificial crisis of flour in Punjab. She was of the view that it is necessary to stop negative propaganda. Sindh government had not purchased wheat on time.

